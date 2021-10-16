Some Investors May Be Worried About PC Connection's (NASDAQ:CNXN) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for PC Connection:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$79m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$330m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, PC Connection has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 10.0% generated by the Electronic industry.

NasdaqGS:CNXN Return on Capital Employed October 16th 2021

In the above chart we have measured PC Connection's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for PC Connection.

What Can We Tell From PC Connection's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at PC Connection doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 19% five years ago. However it looks like PC Connection might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From PC Connection's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by PC Connection's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 83% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing PC Connection that you might find interesting.

