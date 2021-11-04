Some Investors May Be Worried About Mirion Technologies' (NYSE:MIR) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Mirion Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.012 = US$17m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$188m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Mirion Technologies has an ROCE of 1.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 9.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Mirion Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Mirion Technologies.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Mirion Technologies' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around two years ago the returns on capital were 2.8%, but since then they've fallen to 1.2%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Mirion Technologies' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Mirion Technologies is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 10% to shareholders over the last year. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Mirion Technologies that we think you should be aware of.

