Some Investors May Be Worried About Grocery Outlet Holding's (NASDAQ:GO) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Grocery Outlet Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = US$106m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$214m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

So, Grocery Outlet Holding has an ROCE of 4.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 8.9%.

NasdaqGS:GO Return on Capital Employed October 23rd 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Grocery Outlet Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Grocery Outlet Holding's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last three years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.5% from 6.6% three years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On Grocery Outlet Holding's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Grocery Outlet Holding is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And in the last year, the stock has given away 45% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 3 warning signs for Grocery Outlet Holding you'll probably want to know about.

While Grocery Outlet Holding may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

