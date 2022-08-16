Some Investors May Be Worried About Globant's (NYSE:GLOB) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Globant (NYSE:GLOB) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Globant, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$181m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$345m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Globant has an ROCE of 12%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Globant compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Globant's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Globant's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 12% from 19% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Globant is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 503% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

While Globant doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

While Globant isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

