Some Investors May Be Worried About Fluor's (NYSE:FLR) Returns On Capital

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. So after we looked into Fluor (NYSE:FLR), the trends above didn't look too great.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Fluor is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = US$106m ÷ (US$7.3b - US$3.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Fluor has an ROCE of 2.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 8.5%.

How Are Returns Trending?

We aren't inspired by the trend, given ROCE has reduced by 75% over the last five years and Fluor is applying -33% less capital in the business, even after the capital raising they conducted (prior to their latest reported figures).

Another thing to note, Fluor has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 50%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On Fluor's ROCE

To see Fluor reducing the capital employed in the business in tandem with diminishing returns, is concerning. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 51% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

