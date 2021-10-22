Some Investors May Be Worried About Dun & Bradstreet Holdings' (NYSE:DNB) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (NYSE:DNB) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.011 = US$101m ÷ (US$9.9b - US$973m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings has an ROCE of 1.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 11%.

NYSE:DNB Return on Capital Employed October 22nd 2021

In the above chart we have measured Dun & Bradstreet Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 31%, but since then they've fallen to 1.1%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings has decreased its current liabilities to 9.9% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Dun & Bradstreet Holdings' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 30% in the last year. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Like most companies, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

