Some Investors May Be Worried About CorVel's (NASDAQ:CRVL) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on CorVel is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$55m ÷ (US$458m - US$159m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Therefore, CorVel has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Healthcare industry average of 12% it's much better.

NasdaqGS:CRVL Return on Capital Employed May 13th 2021

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for CorVel's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how CorVel has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is CorVel's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at CorVel doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 31% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that CorVel is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 150% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing CorVel, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.