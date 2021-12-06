Some Investors May Be Worried About Construction Partners' (NASDAQ:ROAD) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Construction Partners:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = US$32m ÷ (US$807m - US$158m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Construction Partners has an ROCE of 4.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 8.5%.

NasdaqGS:ROAD Return on Capital Employed December 6th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Construction Partners' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Construction Partners here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Construction Partners doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.9% from 16% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Construction Partners has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 20% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Construction Partners' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Construction Partners in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 265% to shareholders in the last three years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Construction Partners you'll probably want to know about.

