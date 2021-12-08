Some Investors May Be Worried About Concrete Pumping Holdings' (NASDAQ:BBCP) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Concrete Pumping Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = US$32m ÷ (US$782m - US$43m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

So, Concrete Pumping Holdings has an ROCE of 4.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 8.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Concrete Pumping Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Concrete Pumping Holdings' ROCE Trending?

In terms of Concrete Pumping Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around four years ago the returns on capital were 15%, but since then they've fallen to 4.4%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, Concrete Pumping Holdings has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 5.5% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Concrete Pumping Holdings' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Concrete Pumping Holdings' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last three years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Concrete Pumping Holdings has the makings of a multi-bagger.

