Some Investors May Be Worried About Benchmark Electronics' (NYSE:BHE) Returns On Capital

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. Having said that, after a brief look, Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Benchmark Electronics, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = US$56m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$600m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Benchmark Electronics has an ROCE of 4.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 9.8%.

NYSE:BHE Return on Capital Employed January 23rd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Benchmark Electronics compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit anxious about the trends of ROCE at Benchmark Electronics. Unfortunately, returns have declined substantially over the last five years to the 4.5% we see today. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 20% over that same period. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

On a side note, Benchmark Electronics' current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 33% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

Our Take On Benchmark Electronics' ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Benchmark Electronics is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 11% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Benchmark Electronics that we think you should be aware of.

While Benchmark Electronics isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.