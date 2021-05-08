Some Investors May Be Worried About Axalta Coating Systems' (NYSE:AXTA) Returns On Capital

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. So after glancing at the trends within Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA), we weren't too hopeful.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Axalta Coating Systems:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = US$396m ÷ (US$7.0b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Axalta Coating Systems has an ROCE of 6.8%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.0% average generated by the Chemicals industry.

NYSE:AXTA Return on Capital Employed May 8th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Axalta Coating Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Axalta Coating Systems.

The Trend Of ROCE

There is reason to be cautious about Axalta Coating Systems, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 11% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Axalta Coating Systems to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 20% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Axalta Coating Systems we've found 3 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Axalta Coating Systems isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

