Some Investors May Be Worried About Astec Industries' (NASDAQ:ASTE) Returns On Capital

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Astec Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = US$46m ÷ (US$911m - US$212m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Astec Industries has an ROCE of 6.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 10%.

NasdaqGS:ASTE Return on Capital Employed February 10th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Astec Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Astec Industries' ROCE Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Astec Industries, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 11% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Astec Industries to turn into a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Astec Industries' ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 18% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Astec Industries that you might find interesting.

