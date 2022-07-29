Some Investors May Be Worried About Artesian Resources' (NASDAQ:ARTN.A) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTN.A), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Artesian Resources:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = US$28m ÷ (US$653m - US$52m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Artesian Resources has an ROCE of 4.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Water Utilities industry average of 4.3%.

NasdaqGS:ARTN.A Return on Capital Employed July 29th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Artesian Resources compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Artesian Resources here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Artesian Resources, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.7% from 6.6% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Artesian Resources is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has gained an impressive 48% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Artesian Resources (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

While Artesian Resources isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

