Some Investors May Be Worried About Argan's (NYSE:AGX) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Argan (NYSE:AGX) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Argan is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.012 = US$4.0m ÷ (US$596m - US$261m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2020).

Therefore, Argan has an ROCE of 1.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 9.7%.

NYSE:AGX Return on Capital Employed April 6th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Argan's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Argan here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Argan's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 35%, but since then they've fallen to 1.2%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Argan's current liabilities are still rather high at 44% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On Argan's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Argan in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Furthermore the stock has climbed 94% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Argan does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Argan that you might be interested in.

