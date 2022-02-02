Some Investors May Be Worried About Alta Equipment Group's (NYSE:ALTG) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Alta Equipment Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = US$9.1m ÷ (US$787m - US$325m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Alta Equipment Group has an ROCE of 2.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 12%.

NYSE:ALTG Return on Capital Employed February 2nd 2022

In the above chart we have measured Alta Equipment Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Alta Equipment Group's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Alta Equipment Group, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 17% over the last three years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Alta Equipment Group has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 41% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money. Keep in mind 41% is still pretty high, so those risks are still somewhat prevalent.

What We Can Learn From Alta Equipment Group's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Alta Equipment Group. Furthermore the stock has climbed 38% over the last year, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Alta Equipment Group that you might find interesting.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

