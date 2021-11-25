Some Investors May Be Worried About Alico's (NASDAQ:ALCO) Returns On Capital

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. Having said that, after a brief look, Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Alico:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.035 = US$14m ÷ (US$447m - US$33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Alico has an ROCE of 3.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 9.4%.

NasdaqGS:ALCO Return on Capital Employed November 25th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Alico's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Alico.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Alico. To be more specific, the ROCE was 5.0% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Alico becoming one if things continue as they have.

Our Take On Alico's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 39% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

