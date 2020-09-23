Some in BOJ warned pandemic could delay Japan's recovery, hit banks -July meeting minutes

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Some Bank of Japan board members warned a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic could delay Japan's economic recovery and destabilise its banking system by pushing more companies under, minutes of the bank's July rate review showed on Thursday.

Some members also called for the need to re-examine the BOJ's policy framework, with one saying it must look more deeply into how monetary policy could be shaped in a world where society must co-exist with the pandemic, the minutes showed.

The BOJ kept policy steady at the July 14-15 meeting.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

