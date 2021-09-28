Some in BOJ warned Japan's recovery might be delayed - July meeting minutes

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A few Bank of Japan policymakers said a full-fledged recovery in the economy might be delayed somewhat, minutes of the bank's July policy meeting showed on Tuesday.

One member also said the BOJ must be mindful of the risk that China's economic growth might slow ahead, the minutes showed.

At the July 15-16 meeting, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady but cut this year's growth forecast as emergency curbs to combat the coronarivus pandemic hit consumption.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill)

