Some in BOJ saw broadening inflationary pressure -July mtg summary

Some Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers saw signs of broadening inflationary pressure with more companies passing on rising raw material costs to consumers, a summary of opinion of the central bank's July policy meeting showed on Friday.

"Various firms are recently hiking prices. This indicates a change may be occurring to the conventional mindset among firms towards the idea of raising prices," one member was quoted as saying.

