Some in BOJ called for debate on future exit from easy policy -Dec meeting summary

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers saw the need to maintain ultra-easy monetary policy for now, with some calling for a deeper debate on a future exit from massive stimulus, a summary of opinions at the central bank's Dec. 18-19 meeting showed.

"Looking ahead toward the future exit from current monetary policy, it is necessary to examine the positive effects and side effects of yield curve control and negative interest rate policy, and also consider their treatment," one member was quoted as saying in the summary released on Wednesday.

