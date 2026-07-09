Some Good and Bad News for Tesla Investors

Key Points

Tesla's robotaxi rollout is behind management's previous projections.

Second-quarter deliveries exceeded Wall Street expectations by a significant margin.

The added vehicle sales could generate substantial additional free cash flow for Tesla.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

With all the excitement around Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, still fresh in investors' minds, it's understandable if Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has somewhat faded from investor attention. However, that shouldn't detract from the fact that there's been news on the company recently, some of it good, some bad, and more to come in the near term.

First, the bad news on Tesla

Tesla is behind schedule on its robotaxi rollout. While recognizing that the rollout is not entirely under the company's control, the reality is that investors key in on what management tells them. Unfortunately, Tesla is not a company known for underpromising and overdelivering, especially when it comes to the robotaxi rollout.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Back on anearnings callin July 2025, CEO Elon Musk said, "I think we'll probably have autonomous ride-hailing in probably half the population of the U.S. by the end of the year." Furthermore, going back to the fourth-quarter earnings presentation in January, the company said the robotaxi "status" for seven cities was "H1 2026." That was later changed to "ramping unsupervised" for Dallas and Houston, and "preparations underway" for Phoenix, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, and Las Vegas.

Having passed the half-year mark, only Miami has been added to the list of cities with unsupervised robotaxis (and only in a limited section of Miami), after Dallas and Houston were added in the first quarter and Austin in the last quarter.

Does it matter?

Whichever way you look at it, Tesla is behind management's previous proclamations on timelines. This matters because investors pencil in the company's earnings and cash flows based on these projections, which then need to be pushed back when timelines are not met. As such, it's not surprising that Tesla's stock price is down 6.7% as of this writing in 2026.

Moreover, investors will need to be patient with robotaxi as Musk was clear in the lastearnings callin April that "I think it's not going to make sense for us to deploy unsupervised FSD or robotaxi large scale when we know that there are major architectural improvements to the software that can improve safety," and this implies waiting for v15 of its full-self driving (FSD) software, which Musk expects "hopefully by the end of this year, but certainly by early next year."

Clearly, the key question regarding the robotaxi during the upcomingearnings callis the current status of v15 FSD.

Now, the good news for Tesla investors

Tesla's second-quarter delivery total of more than 480,000 blew away the Wall Street consensus of about 406,000. While the bears will be quick to remind the bulls that Tesla isn't a car company (a long-held bullish argument), the reality is that it is good news for Tesla.

Not only does it confirm that the company has moved past the Model Y refresh issue that slowed sales last year, but it also shows it's retaining its market position even as rivals are scaling back their EV plans after failing to gain market share.

Moreover, some back-of-the-envelope calculations show that the 74,000 extra units above Wall Street estimates (assuming an average revenue per unit of $43,000) will result in $3.18 billion in "extra revenue." Given that Tesla's operating cash flow margin was about 15.6% in 2025 and assuming the extra deliveries are capital-spending-neutral, this could result in $500 million in "extra" free cash flow.

That will help derisk Tesla's capital spending plans, which include $25 billion in 2026. As such, the good news on deliveries helps derisk the company's plans.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $511,405 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $59,210 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $410,833!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 9, 2026.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.