Some Facebook users say social media platform inaccessible in Myanmar

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Facebook users in Myanmar reported they were not able to access the social media platform on Thursday, days after the military seized power in a military coup.

Widespread reports from people posting online on other platforms said Facebook was inaccessible from the early hours of the morning.

A Facebook spokesperson did not respond immediately to request for comment.

