Some EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

The analysts covering EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for EnLink Midstream from its five analysts is for revenues of US$4.2b in 2021 which, if met, would be a modest 4.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 87% to US$0.037. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$5.1b and US$0.01 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NYSE:ENLC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting EnLink Midstream's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 5.4% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.0% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.2% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect EnLink Midstream to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Given the serious cut to this year's outlook, it's clear that analysts have turned more bearish on EnLink Midstream, and we wouldn't blame shareholders for feeling a little more cautious themselves.

Worse yet, our risk analysis suggests that EnLink Midstream may find it hard to maintain its dividend following these downgrades. What makes us say that? Learn more by visiting our risks dashboard on our platform here.

