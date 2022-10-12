Some Encouraging Milestones in Renewable Energy as the Climate Change Clock Ticks

Renewable energy is a major focus for national governments and big businesses alike, especially amidst an increasing emphasis on combating global climate change. This news update brought to you by Ideal Power offers a round-up of just some of the most eye-catching headlines around renewable energy and the market opportunities associated with them.

This month, we’re examining yet another renewable energy milestone, this time coming from Greece. We’ll also take a look at dire warnings from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), which is calling for renewable energy production to double by 2030, and research into solar harvesting, which could enable around-the-clock solar energy production.

Greece meets 100% of energy demand with renewable energy production

Greece has joined the community of countries that have reached the milestone of meeting 100% of their energy demand with renewable energy production, according to reports from the nation’s independent power transmission operator (IPTO).

On Friday, October 7, the Mediterranean country was able to sustain 100% renewable energy usage for at least five hours, producing a record 3,106 megawatt hours (MWh). The plurality of this energy came from solar, wind, and hydro power facilities, which contributed 46% of the nation’s power through August of this year. That’s an increase of 4% over the same period in 2021.

Greece reportedly plans to expand its renewable energy capacity in the near future, doubling its output by 2030 to support more than 70% of projected energy demand. That would require an estimated 25 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy infrastructure — the country currently has the production capacity for 10 GW. To expand its infrastructure, Greece is reportedly seeking 30 billion Euro in combined funds from the European Union and private investors.

World Meteorological Organization urges double renewable energy capacity by 2030

According to the WMO, global renewable energy capacity must double by 2030 to limit the worst impacts of climate change. Failure to do so, according to the WMO’s report which incorporated input from 26 international organizations, could jeopardize the future of critical renewable energy installations and result in a worldwide water and energy crisis caused by extreme weather events.

“The energy sector is the source of around three-quarters of global greenhouse gas emissions. Switching to clean forms of energy generation, such as solar, wind and hydropower – and improving energy efficiency – is vital if we are to thrive in the twenty-first century. Net zero by 2050 is the aim. But we will only get there if we double the supply of low-emissions electricity within the next eight years,” said WMO Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas.

The report also found that to meet the target of net zero emissions by 2050, investment in renewable energy will need to triple. Failure to double renewable energy capacity by 2030 would put the world off pace to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, locking in some of the worst effects of climate change.

“Time is not on our side, and our climate is changing before our eyes. We need a complete transformation of the global energy system,” said Prof. Taalas.

Solar harvesting research suggests 24/7 solar power generation is possible

A University of Houston professor has conducted groundbreaking research into solar harvesting, a method of solar power production that could generate energy 24/7, according to a report on Science Daily.

Bo Zhao, Kalsi assistant professor of mechanical engineering, published findings in the journal Physical Review Applied, outlining how adjustments to traditional solar thermophotovoltaics (STPV) can improve their thermodynamic efficiency to the maximum possible conversion efficiency of sunlight into electricity.



According to a recent study by the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, solar energy production is projected to account for 40% of the nation’s energy supply by 2035. That could rise to 45% by 2050, but would require significant cost reductions, improved efficiency, and supportive public policy for large-scale electrification.

Zhao’s discovery could be instrumental in expanding solar power production, taking STPV’s from their current understood “blackbody limit” of 85.4% efficiency up to what is known as the Landsberg limit, or 93.3% efficiency.



"Our work highlights the great potential of nonreciprocal thermal photonic components in energy applications. The proposed system offers a new pathway to improve the performance of STPV systems significantly. It may pave the way for nonreciprocal systems to be implemented in practical STPV systems currently used in power plants," said Zhao.

The renewable energy industry is poised for massive growth

As the urgency to address climate change and increase renewable energy production capacity increases, so too does investment in the space. And, despite reports like the one from the WMO urging the industry and its investors to accelerate, there are signs that significant progress is being made. As the gravity of climate change becomes more pressing and the transition away from fossil fuels to renewable energy quickens pace, renewable energy and technological advancements will undoubtedly play a critical role.

As a result, the long-term outlook of the renewables market remains bright. Analysis performed by Allied Market Research estimates that the space will grow in market value from $882 billion in 2020 to $2 trillion by 2030, an 8.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Deloitte anticipates the major driving factors of this growth include increased innovation in technology, improved infrastructure development, and declining costs in renewable energy technology.

