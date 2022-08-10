Some Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Eagle Pharmaceuticals' three analysts is for revenues of US$314m in 2022, which would reflect a huge 28% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 6.6% to US$2.88. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$398m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.86 in 2022. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

NasdaqGM:EGRX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 11% to US$43.00. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Eagle Pharmaceuticals, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$50.00 and the most bearish at US$47.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Eagle Pharmaceuticals is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 63% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 5.4% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 15% annually. So it looks like Eagle Pharmaceuticals is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Eagle Pharmaceuticals. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Eagle Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

