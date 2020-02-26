Some Down-to-earth Insight On High-flier Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

(RTTNews) - Space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) reported downbeat Q4 numbers after the bell yesterday. Virgin Galactic listed on the NYSE in Q4, and is reporting its first quarterly results as a public company. Net loss for Q4 widened to $72.8 million from year-ago $45.7 million. Revenues declined to $529K from $1.29 million last year.

To fervent investors, the gloomy Q4 numbers may not matter much, especially after the company said it is preparing to reopen ticket sales and has received 7,957 registrations of interest in flight reservations, as of February 23, 2020. This compares with 3,557 as of September 30, 2019. That's a 124% increase. Ticket costs are estimated at $250,000 apiece for about 90-minutes flight time.

The "One Small Step" initiative from the company would allow interested would-be space tourists to pay a refundable $1,000 deposit to secure a front-of-line position for future ticket reservations.

In the earnings conference call, Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides said that there is no debt on the company's balance sheet, and that he expects revenue and cash flows to ramp up in 2021.

The aerospace company said in the press release that it has completed 50% of the third spaceship's structure and systems fabrication, while achieving critical design and build milestones on the second. Boeing's HorizonX Ventures has pumped in $20 million of funds into Virgin, which has hooked up with Under Armour for Future Astronaut spacesuits. The space travel company is also building a floor at Spaceport America, for astronaut training and flight preparation activities.

The stock (SPCE) has been on a tear, and more than tripled from its October 29 opening price of $12.04. But, with investor enthusiasm, who knows it may even reach the space, before its spaceships do. Some grounding advice would be - none of this stock move is supported by fundamentals, at least not yet - from where the current numbers stand. The speculative play is rallying purely based on future projections. So, investors can choose bewteen life jackets and space suits.

