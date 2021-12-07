Some CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shareholders Look For Exit As Shares Take 33% Pounding

To the annoyance of some shareholders, CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares are down a considerable 33% in the last month, which continues a horrid run for the company. Still, a bad month hasn't completely ruined the past year with the stock gaining 39%, which is great even in a bull market.

Although its price has dipped substantially, it's still not a stretch to say that CPS Technologies' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.1x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in the United States, where the median P/E ratio is around 17x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

CPS Technologies certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Some Growth For CPS Technologies?

NasdaqCM:CPSH Price Based on Past Earnings December 7th 2021 free report on CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 80% last year. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 11% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's curious that CPS Technologies' P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. They may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

What We Can Learn From CPS Technologies' P/E?

CPS Technologies' plummeting stock price has brought its P/E right back to the rest of the market. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that CPS Technologies currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider market forecast. When we see weak earnings with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 3 warning signs for CPS Technologies that we have uncovered.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on CPS Technologies, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

