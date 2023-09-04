Some Country Garden creditors object to debt payment deal - sources

Adds background and bondholders' comment

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Country Garden 2007.HK faces a call from some smaller onshore bondholders for the nullification of a deal to extend repayment of a bond, arguing it was unfair and illegal, according to sources and a document.

It was not immediately clear what impact the objections of the small bondholders will have on the repayment extension deal.

One of the bondholders, who signed the letter and declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, said creditors wanted to voice their discontent and flag the process to regulators.

Chances, however, were slim for them to reverse the voting results, the bondholder said.

Country Garden declined to comment.

DeHeng didn't immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The protest by some Country Garden creditors underscores how bumpy the debt restructuring process for the developer could be, as it faces multiple bond payment deadlines both onshore and offshore in coming months.

