Some Confidence Is Lacking In Raymond James Financial, Inc.'s (NYSE:RJF) P/E

It's not a stretch to say that Raymond James Financial, Inc.'s (NYSE:RJF) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.7x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in the United States, where the median P/E ratio is around 18x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Recent earnings growth for Raymond James Financial has been in line with the market. The P/E is probably moderate because investors think this modest earnings performance will continue. If this is the case, then at least existing shareholders won't be losing sleep over the current share price.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

NYSE:RJF Price Based on Past Earnings October 22nd 2021 free report on Raymond James Financial

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Raymond James Financial would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 37% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 59% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 7.2% per annum as estimated by the ten analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 12% each year, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that Raymond James Financial is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Raymond James Financial currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Raymond James Financial you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of Raymond James Financial's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.