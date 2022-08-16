Some Confidence Is Lacking In NiSource Inc.'s (NYSE:NI) P/E

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.1x NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 15x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, NiSource has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:NI Price Based on Past Earnings August 16th 2022

How Is NiSource's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, NiSource would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 206% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 394% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the ten analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 3.2% per year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 9.7% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we find it concerning that NiSource is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On NiSource's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that NiSource currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 3 warning signs for NiSource (1 can't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

