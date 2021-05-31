Some Confidence Is Lacking In NextEra Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE:NEE) P/E

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 34.5x NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

NextEra Energy could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

NYSE:NEE Price Based on Past Earnings May 31st 2021 free report on NextEra Energy

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like NextEra Energy's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 17% last year. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 52% drop in EPS in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 12% per year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 14% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's curious that NextEra Energy's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On NextEra Energy's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of NextEra Energy's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the relatively high share price as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for NextEra Energy that you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of NextEra Energy's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

