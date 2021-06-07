Some Confidence Is Lacking In MGE Energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MGEE) P/E

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 26.8x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

MGE Energy could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For MGE Energy?

NasdaqGS:MGEE Price Based on Past Earnings June 7th 2021 free report on MGE Energy

In order to justify its P/E ratio, MGE Energy would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 9.8% gain to the company's bottom line. However, due to its less than impressive performance prior to this period, EPS growth is practically non-existent over the last three years overall. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 0.8% during the coming year according to the dual analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 17%, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's alarming that MGE Energy's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that MGE Energy currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with MGE Energy, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than MGE Energy. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.