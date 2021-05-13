Some Confidence Is Lacking In LKQ Corporation's (NASDAQ:LKQ) P/E

There wouldn't be many who think LKQ Corporation's (NASDAQ:LKQ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.2x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 20x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, LKQ has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this strong earnings performance might be about to tail off. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

NasdaqGS:LKQ Price Based on Past Earnings May 13th 2021

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company?

Is There Some Growth For LKQ?

LKQ's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 31% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 40% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the twelve analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 9.8% per annum over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's curious that LKQ's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Bottom Line On LKQ's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of LKQ's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for LKQ that you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of LKQ's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

