Some CNH Industrial workers in U.S. start strike -UAW union statement

Adds comment for CNHI

CHICAGO, May 2 (Reuters) - Over 1,000 CNH Industrial CNHI.MI workers in Racine, Wisconsin, and Burlington, Iowa, started a strike on Monday, the United Auto Workers union said in a statement.

The six-year contract agreement at both facilities expired at midnight on April 30.

"Our members at CNHi strike for the ability to earn a decent living, retire with dignity and establish fair work rules," Chuck Browning, Vice President and director of the UAW's Agricultural Implement Department said. He said the workers were committed to bargaining until goals are achieved.

A spokesperson for the Italian-American agricultural and construction equipment maker said in a statement that CNH Industrial "remained committed" to reaching an agreement with UAW.

"We recognize the union's decision creates high anxiety among our represented employees in Burlington and Racine. We will continue to negotiate in good faith and trust that the Union will do the same."

Factory workers at other major manufacturing companies, including Caterpillar CAT.N and Deere & Co. DE.N, have gone on strike in the past year demanding better labor conditions and increased wages to keep pace with rising inflation.

(Reporting by Bianca Flowers Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((caroline.stauffer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-757-390-0985; Reuters Messaging: caroline.stauffer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.