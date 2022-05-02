Some CNH Industrial workers in U.S. start strike - UAW union statement

CHICAGO, May 2 (Reuters) - Over 1,000 CNH Industrial CNHI.MI workers in Racine, Wisconsin, and Burlington, Iowa, started a strike on Monday, the United Auto Workers union said in a statement.

"Our members at CNHi strike for the ability to earn a decent living, retire with dignity and establish fair work rules," Chuck Browning, Vice President and director of the UAW's Agricultural Implement Department said. He said the workers wore committed to bargaining until goals are achieved.

CNH Industrial did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(Reporting by Bianca Flowers)

