Some Canadian workers in wage pact with govt to end strike from Mon

May 1 (Reuters) - Canada reached agreement on Monday for a new wage deal with a union representing 120,000 federal workers, the union said, bringing an end to the country's largest public sector strike that had crippled services from tax returns to immigration.

Although the 120,000 Treasury Board employees are set to return to work, more than 35,000 revenue agency workers, on strike since April 19, are expected to continue their strike into Monday, the union said in a statement.

"Strike action continues across the country for 35,000 members at Canada Revenue Agency," the union said, adding that talks would resume with a new mandate for a fair contract.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) union, which had been in collective bargaining for a new contract since 2021, had ramped up pressure on the government last month by calling for the rare wide-ranging strike.

The union represents all 155,000 workers on strike, of which 120,000 employees of the Treasury Board of Canada have reached agreement on the wage deal, while 35,000 working for the revenue agency still hold out.

