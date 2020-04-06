Some Canadian firms seeing a 'sharp' decline in demand amid coronavirus outbreak - Bank of Canada survey

OTTAWA, April 6 (Reuters) - Some Canadian firms are seeing a sharp decline in demand from an outbreak of the coronavirus outbreak, while others are still bracing for a potential economic hit, a special Bank of Canada survey showed on Monday.

The central bank said it called 52 firms and 11 industry organizations between March 13-17 as part of a special consultation to better understand the quickly evolving impacts of COVID-19.

"The impact of the shock on firms was still escalating, with some firms seeing very recent sharp declines in demand and others only expecting them," the Bank said.

Businesses in food services, accommodation and recreation said their sales, orders and reservations had collapsed, while non-food retailers reported "a dramatic drop in foot traffic" and said they were scaling down their operations as a result.

Some manufacturers said they expected reduced demand and were anticipating temporarily shutting down their operations as well as reducing their workforce.

Meanwhile, results of the central bank’s quarterly business survey, also released on Monday, found business sentiment had softened in most regions even before concerns around the coronavirus outbreak intensified, with confidence slipping the most among firms in energy-producing areas. The traditional business survey of about 100 firms was conducted from February 11 to March 6. ((Reporting by Kelsey Johnson and Dale Smith; editing by David Ljunggren; Kelsey.Johnson@tr.com;1-613-235-6745))

