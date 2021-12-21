Some BOJ board members see positive impact on Japan's economy from weak yen

Some members of the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy board said in October the yen's weakening would have a positive effect on the Japanese economy as a whole even though its impact on boosting exports was not as strong as before, the minutes of a meeting showed.

At the Oct. 27-28 meeting board members discussed the impact of a weak yen on the Japanese economy, and they agreed that they would not hesitate to ease policy further if necessary, the minutes showed.

