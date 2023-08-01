Some BOJ board members see inflation holding above 2% target -June minutes

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Some Bank of Japan board members said domestic inflation might hold above the central bank's 2% target, given changes in corporate wage and price-setting behaviours, minutes of their June policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

At the June 15-16 meeting, the BOJ maintained its ultra-easy monetary policy and dovish guidance pledging to "patiently" sustain stimulus to achieve its price target.

