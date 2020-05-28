US Markets

Some Bank of Mexico board members see room for more rate cuts-minutes

Anthony Esposito Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

MEXICO CITY, May 28 (Reuters) - Some of the five board members of Mexico's central bank said the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic granted scope for lowering its main interest rate further, minutes from the bank's last monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday.

Since February, the Bank of Mexico has cut the key interest rate, which included two out-of-cycle policy decisions, by a total of 175 basis points to 5.5%.

"Some members considered that the present context grants a margin for lowering the policy rate further," the minutes of the May 14 policy meeting said. It was unclear how many of the bank's board the word "some" referred to.

At that meeting, the governing board of Banxico, as the bank is known, unanimously voted to reduce the key rate by 50 basis points to 5.50%, the lowest since November 2016.

"Some members added that lower interest rates will contribute to a more effective functioning of Bank of Mexico's previously announced facilities to foster credit provision," the minutes said.

Banxico unveiled around $31 billion in support for the financial system in April, aiming to foster what it called an orderly behavior of financial markets, strengthen the credit channels and provide liquidity for the sound development of the financial system.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

