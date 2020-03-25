Some Annuities are Sellable

(New York)

Many people who are thinking about annuities don’t realize that many of them are sellable products—they don’t necessarily have to be held forever (even if that is often the best strategy). So which annuities are sellable and which aren’t? In general, SPIAs (single premium immediate annuities), DIAs (deferred income annuities), and QLACs (qualified longevity annuity contracts) are not sellable; VAs (variable annuities), FIAs (fixed index annuities), and MYGA (multi-year guarantee annuities) are usually sellable. Each of those latter products have surrender charge time periods in them, so it may cost something, but it does mean money is not locked in them forever.

FINSUM: Since selling would usually not be the best idea, this is more of a peace of mind factor than anything else, in our opinion.

annuities

fixed index annuities

variable annuities

income

