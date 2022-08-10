Some Analysts Just Cut Their Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Estimates

The analysts covering Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the 16 analysts covering Trex Company, is for revenues of US$1.1b in 2022, which would reflect an uneasy 19% reduction in Trex Company's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to plunge 24% to US$1.77 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.47 in 2022. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Trex Company's prospects, administering a sizeable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

NYSE:TREX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 14% to US$63.53. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Trex Company analyst has a price target of US$102 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$54.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 35% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 18% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.1% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Trex Company is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Trex Company. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Trex Company's future valuation. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Trex Company after today.

