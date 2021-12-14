Some Analysts Just Cut Their Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Estimates

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative. The stock price has risen 6.7% to US$12.65 over the past week. Investors could be forgiven for changing their mind on the business following the downgrade; but it's not clear if the revised forecasts will lead to selling activity.

After this downgrade, Nektar Therapeutics' twelve analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$267m in 2022. This would be a huge 166% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$301m of revenue in 2022. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Nektar Therapeutics, given the substantial drop in revenue estimates.

NasdaqGS:NKTR Earnings and Revenue Growth December 14th 2021

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that Nektar Therapeutics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 119% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 14% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.0% per year. Not only are Nektar Therapeutics' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for next year. Analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Nektar Therapeutics after today.

Hungry for more information? At least one of Nektar Therapeutics' twelve analysts has provided estimates out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

