Some Analysts Just Cut Their Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$24.07 reflecting a 15% rise in the past week. It will be interesting to see if the downgrade has an impact on buying demand for the company's shares.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Devon Energy's 19 analysts is for revenues of US$8.5b in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a major 89% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$9.7b in 2021. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Devon Energy, given the substantial drop in revenue estimates.

NYSE:DVN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

There was no particular change to the consensus price target of US$30.65, with Devon Energy's latest outlook seemingly not enough to result in a change of valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Devon Energy, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$44.00 and the most bearish at US$21.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that Devon Energy's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 89% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 16% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 8.9% annually. So it looks like Devon Energy is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Devon Energy after today.

After a downgrade like this, it's pretty clear that previous forecasts were too optimistic. What's more, we've spotted several possible issues with Devon Energy's business, like recent substantial insider selling. Learn more, and discover the 3 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

