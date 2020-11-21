Some Analysts Just Cut Their Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Estimates

One thing we could say about the analysts on Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$17.01 reflecting a 125% rise in the past week. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for Arcimoto from its five analysts is for revenues of US$22m in 2021 which, if met, would be a major increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 29% to US$0.45. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$27m and losses of US$0.44 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NasdaqCM:FUV Earnings and Revenue Growth November 21st 2020

Analysts lifted their price target 7.8% to US$8.30, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Arcimoto analyst has a price target of US$11.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$3.50. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Arcimoto's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 8x growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 85% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 26% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Arcimoto is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Arcimoto after today.

After a downgrade like this, it's pretty clear that previous forecasts were too optimistic. What's more, we've spotted several possible issues with Arcimoto's business, like a short cash runway. Learn more, and discover the 4 other warning signs we've identified, for free on our platform here.

