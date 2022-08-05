Some Analysts Just Cut Their Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from four analysts covering Aeglea BioTherapeutics is for revenues of US$2.4m in 2022, implying a painful 88% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$3.0m in 2022. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Aeglea BioTherapeutics, given the measurable cut to revenue estimates.

NasdaqGM:AGLE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 5th 2022

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 99% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 35% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 14% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Aeglea BioTherapeutics is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Aeglea BioTherapeutics after today.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Aeglea BioTherapeutics, given dilutive stock issuance over the past year. Learn more, and discover the 3 other warning signs we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

