Some Americans Are Getting an Extra $156 Check — Do You Qualify for This Lawsuit Payout?

Back in 2020, a class action lawsuit was filed against Thomson Reuters (or Reuters) for using its Clear platform — not to be mistaken for the Clear airline security system — to collect and sell personal data from millions of California residents without their permission. Clear’s actions are said to violate the California Consumer Privacy Act, an act that mandates companies to inform users that their personal information will end up in the hands of third parties, as well as how it will be used.

While Reuters initially argued the benefits of the Clear system, the motion to dismiss the lawsuit was ultimately denied. Fast forward to August 2024 and Reuters finally agreed to settle for $27.5 million — and to change some of its less ideal business practices.

So what does this mean for you? Well, if you’re a California resident, you might qualify for up to $156.09.

How To Qualify for the Lawsuit Payout

Those who were residents of California between Dec. 3, 2016 and Oct. 31, 2024 could qualify for a cut of the $27.5 million — sans attorney fees. You would have had to file a claim, which only took about a minute or so, by Dec. 27, 2024. If you didn’t (or if you weren’t a California resident), it’s too late.

Notably, you could have also chosen to opt out of receiving a payout. Or you could have simply done nothing, which essentially means giving up your rights to any payment. You also had the option to object to the settlement.

If you did qualify and submit a claim in time, initial estimates put the payout at between $19 and $48. That said, only between an estimated 1% and 3% of eligible claimants filed a claim, according to Courthouse News Service. Fewer claims mean a higher payout for those who did qualify — thus, the $156.09 paycheck. This is good news for those who did file.

So, when might you receive that payment? According to ClaimDepot, the court formally approved the settlement on Feb. 21, 2025. Final claim payments began going out in April 2025. If you were eligible, your money most likely arrived via Zelle, Venmo, virtual prepaid card or paper check to the address you provided when submitting your claim.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Some Americans Are Getting an Extra $156 Check — Do You Qualify for This Lawsuit Payout?

