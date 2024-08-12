Some Americans Are Already Done Paying Social Security Tax for the Year. Here's Why.

The Social Security benefits program is funded by a payroll tax. Specifically, the government collects a 12.4% tax on wages to pay for retirement benefits. The government also collects a 2.9% tax to fund Medicare. Self-employed individuals pay these entire amounts themselves, while those who have traditional jobs pay half of that amount, and their employer covers the other half. In total, between employer and employee contributions, these taxes add up to 15.3% of your pay going toward funding Social Security and Medicare coverage.

Collectively, these taxes are called FICA taxes because they were authorized by the Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA). Most people pay FICA taxes all year long on every dollar they make. However, most is not all. Some Americans are done paying their Social Security taxes for the year, even though others pay until their very last paycheck.

Here's why some Americans are finished, but others have a long way to go in fulfilling their obligation.

There's a wage base limit for Social Security

There's a simple reason why some people are done paying Social Security for the year even though it's only a little over half over. The Social Security benefits program puts a limit on the amount of income you make each year that is subject to Social Security. It's important to know this limit applies only to the Social Security portion of your FICA taxes -- you pay Medicare taxes on all you earn, and higher earners actually get hit with a surcharge of 0.9% on income over $250,000 for married joint filers and over $200,000 for single filers.

When it comes to Social Security, though, once you hit the limit, called the wage base limit, then you are done paying the 12.4% payroll tax on the rest of your wages. The wage base limit for 2024 is $168,600, so anyone who has already earned that amount this year is finished with their tax obligations.

Of course, you'd need to earn a good amount of money to have reached this limit already -- a little under $24,100 a month from September to July. But if you're among the Americans making around $290,000 or more, then you're done. The very wealthy, of course, might hit the wage base limit even earlier. Someone who makes around $2 million a year could be finished after January.

Why is there a wage base limit?

It may seem unfair that richer Americans pay Social Security taxes on only a portion of their pay, while those who earn less are taxed on every dollar. However, there's a reason for that. Social Security is an earned benefit, and the amount you pay into the program is directly connected to the benefits you receive. Your annual earnings and contributions are recorded, and you get a benefit equal to a percentage of average wages in your 35 highest earning years (after adjusting for wage growth).

If high earners paid tax on all of their salary, they'd need a huge Social Security benefit to go along with it. Benefits replace somewhere around 40% of pre-retirement earnings, although since the formula is progressive, the richest Americans get a little less than that. Still, if someone received 40% of a $300,000 annual wage, they'd get Social Security checks equal to $10,000 a month. The government isn't in the business of paying out so much money, so they capped the income you're taxed on, which also capped the benefits you get.

There have been proposals to impose a tax on the rest of the wages of high earners, without a resulting benefits bump, but these have not moved forward through the legislative process and might have difficulty doing so because this would be a fundamental change in the earned benefit concept that was a foundational principle of the Social Security program. So, for now, and likely for the future, some Americans get to be done with their taxes well before their lower-earning peers.

