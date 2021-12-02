Some Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shareholders Look For Exit As Shares Take 28% Pounding

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a blow with a 28% share price drop in the last month. For any long-term shareholders, the last month ends a year to forget by locking in a 53% share price decline.

Even after such a large drop in price, you could still be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Alibaba Group Holding's P/E ratio of 17x, since the median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio in the United States is also close to 17x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Alibaba Group Holding could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn around. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

Is There Some Growth For Alibaba Group Holding?

NYSE:BABA Price Based on Past Earnings December 2nd 2021 free report on Alibaba Group Holding

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Alibaba Group Holding would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 6.6% decrease to the company's bottom line. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 96% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 8.0% each year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 12% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that Alibaba Group Holding is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Final Word

Following Alibaba Group Holding's share price tumble, its P/E is now hanging on to the median market P/E. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Alibaba Group Holding's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Alibaba Group Holding that you should be aware of.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.