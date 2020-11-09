Some Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from eight analysts covering Akebia Therapeutics is for revenues of US$240m in 2021, implying a substantial 22% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 64% to US$1.08. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$277m and losses of US$0.83 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NasdaqGM:AKBA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 10th 2020

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 22%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 28% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 21% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Akebia Therapeutics is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Akebia Therapeutics. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. We wouldn't be surprised to find shareholders feeling a bit shell-shocked, after these downgrades. It looks like analysts have become a lot more bearish on Akebia Therapeutics, and their negativity could be grounds for caution.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Akebia Therapeutics analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

